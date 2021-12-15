‘He Just Believes In Jesus’: Joe Rogan Says The Left Attacks Chris Pratt Because He’s ‘Open’ About His Faith

Joe Rogan talked about how Chris Pratt is the “nicest guy” and said the left attacks him because the actor “believes in Jesus” and is “open” about his faith.

During a clip from "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast posted Tuesday on YouTube, the host talked about meeting the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star when the two went hunting for elk once and said Pratt is "nice to everybody."

“Even Chris Pratt gets in trouble because he’s Christian,” Rogan explained, as his guest Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann noted how the 42-year-old actor was called the “worst Chris” in Hollywood.

The host said Chris is the "nicest guy" he's "ever met in his life" and said that he "doesn't give a fuck what" those who don't like the superstar actor "think."

"They're all insane people that hate their jobs that are sitting in front of the cubicle, when their boss isn't looking they're tweeting bad things about Chris Pratt," Joe said. "He's not done nothing. He's so nice."

“He’s kind of outside the lines in terms of his ideology,” he added. “He’s a Christian and pretty open about it, and because of that they attack him.”

"It's something so simple, like he just believes in Jesus," the comedian continued. "And he likes, you know, he likes to be a good person and they're like 'fuck him!'"

The “Jurassic World” star has been under attack the last few years since posting things on his social media promoting his faith and sharing his love for God at places like the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2018.

In 2019, Pratt was criticized after sharing details with fans about his Bible-inspired 21-day prayer fast called the “Daniel Fast.”

Watching Chris Pratt go all-in on lowkey neo-evangelical culture was initially kinda surprising but the more I think about it, not really. — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) January 14, 2019

A year later, TV Writer Amy Berg tweeted that one Chris in Hollywood had to go and included images of Pratt along with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Chris Pine.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Dammit, I am literally just finding out that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and I am so messed up behind that. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 19, 2020