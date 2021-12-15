Matthew McConaughey Says Despite Not Running For Governor, He’s ‘Not Going To Say Never’ To Running For Office

Matthew McConaughey said despite deciding not to run for governor in Texas, he’s “not going to say never” to jumping into a political race.

“I’m not going to say no forever,” the 52-year-old actor shared during his appearance on the “Today” show on Wednesday.

“No, I’m not going to say no forever, absolutely not,” he added. “But this last year and a half, just considering that sacred position of running for governor of the state of Texas, [it was a] very consciences and earnest year and a process I’m so happy I went through.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Preaches Unity, Says ‘We Don’t Need Two Wars. We Have One, Against The Virus’)

WATCH:

We’re catching up with Matthew @McConaughey about his role in #Sing2, fatherhood, and if he’ll consider running for political office in the future. pic.twitter.com/tqV8lvE6iX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 15, 2021

“I became very aware of what matters to me, what I think is best for me and the most amount of people at the same time,” McConaughey continued. “So I’m not going to say never. Politics is a sacred spot that I have great honor for.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Rips The ‘Far Left’ For Their Attitude Towards 50% Of America)

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star reiterated that his “family is number one” for him right now, but can see continuing his career in Hollywood.

“I want to keep telling stories, that’s part of the reason why my category of leadership going forward I think needs to stay in the storytelling realm,” the superstar actor shared. “We need a new narrative. America needs a new narrative. We need to be reminded of our old narrative. If America is a folk song, we need to be reminded of the original lyrics… but we also need to be reminded that the folk song is still being written.”

In November, McConaughey announced that he wouldn’t be running for governor for the state of Texas in 2022.

“Over the past two years, I’ve been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward,” Matthew shared in a clip he posted on Twitter. “One category of service I’ve been exploring is politics. Been considering a run for governor of Texas.”

“It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder,” he added. “It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment.”