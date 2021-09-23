Matthew McConaughey Says He’s ‘Measuring’ The Idea Of Running For Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey appears to be giving serious thought to running for governor in Texas, saying he’s “measuring” the idea.

"Well, thank you, man," the 51-year-old actor shared during his appearance on the "Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight:‌ ‌Myths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Legends" podcast after members of the country band Midland said the superstar should run for office. The comments were noted by CBS in a piece published Thursday.

Call him Houston’s Hamlet: Matthew McConaughey revealed on the podcast “Set it Straight: Myths and Legends” that he is “measuring” a run for Governor of Texas https://t.co/gzUBjmNw9g — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 23, 2021

"I'm measuring it," he added. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity. … I just — I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

“So I go, well, that’s a reason not to, but then I go, no, that’s exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition, but I’m measuring, you know, what is my category?” McConaughey continued. “What’s my embassy?”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star said he’s still grappling with how to be a politician while remaining an artist.

“I have to remain an artist,” McConaughey explained. “I’ve earned my right to enjoy that Saturday night part of life, that music part of life. It has to have music to it. You know what I mean. I’m very good at being diligent, Monday morning, practical, structure, I’m all of that. But I gotta continue to be an artist in what I do.”

The “Interstellar” star has spoken about the idea of running for Texas governor against incumbent Republican Gregg Abbott before, saying in the past he’s looking into it and trying to figure out what his “leadership role” would be.