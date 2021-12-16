Gang Releases Kidnapped American Missionaries

The 12 remaining American missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti in October were released Thursday, multiple sources reported.

A Haitian gang kidnapped 17 missionaries of the Christian Aid Ministries on Oct. 16 when they were traveling home from building an orphanage in Croix des Bouquets, Haiti, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. The gang released two members of the group on Nov. 21, and two weeks later, three more were released, according to CNN.

The remaining 12 missionaries were released around 5 a.m. on Thursday, CNN reported. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dozens Of House Republicans Demand Biden Rescue Missionaries Abducted In Haiti)

This morning, our prayers were answered when the remaining missionaries who had been kidnapped in Haiti were safely released. Thank you to everyone involved in bringing them home safely.https://t.co/guLDJv419C — John Joyce, M.D. (@RepJohnJoyce) December 16, 2021

“The remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe,” the Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti, said in a statement. “Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able.”

“I will sing unto the Lord, for he hath triumphed gloriously” (Exodus 15:1b),” the statement said.

The 400 Mawozo gang reportedly demanded $17 million in exchange for the kidnapped missionaries, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. Among the kidnapped were five children, including an eight-month-old baby.

U.S. officials warned American citizens in Haiti to leave the country on Nov. 10 following a surge in gang violence and kidnappings. The U.S. Embassy in Haiti warned of widespread fuel shortages which affected basic emergency services and encouraged U.S. citizens to purchase commercial flights out of the country.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.