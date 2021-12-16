Urban Meyer’s Daughter Gigi Reacts To The Jaguars Firing Him, Says ‘The Enemy (AKA The World) Really Doesn’t Wanna See Good People Win’

Urban Meyer’s daughter Gigi had a bold reaction to her dad getting fired.

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled the trigger on firing the legendary former Ohio State coach early Thursday morning, and his daughter wasn't happy.

In a series of messages posted to her Instagram story, Gigi took aim at people apparently out to get her dad.

“The enemy (aka the world) doesn’t wanna see good people win,” Gigi wrote in part. She also added that her dad is a good person and implied the media distorts the truth.

Honestly, I respect the hell out of Gigi riding with her dad no matter what. The man is her father and no matter what he does, his daughter is going to support him.

That’s the nature of the beast, and it’s probably the way it should be. If you can’t defend your family against the wolves at the gate, then you’re probably not a very loyal family member.

Having said that, she maybe should have waited a bit longer before firing off her hot takes about how awesome her dad is.

Speaking out the same day he was fired and less than 24 hours after he was accused of kicking a former player isn’t a great look.

Give everyone a little space, formulate a strategy and then go to war. Firing right away isn’t a great idea.

