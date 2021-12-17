The Chiefs Beating The Chargers Gets Big TV Ratings

The Chiefs beating the Chargers 34-28 Thursday night put up some solid TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs earning a monster win over Justin Herbert and the Chargers averaged 11.48 million viewers in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

Once again, we have another primetime game that put up large TV ratings. At this point, if any of this surprises you, you’re just not paying attention.

The NFL has been killing it all season long, and despite the fact I don’t like Roger Goodell, he deserves credit for dominating the competition this season.

Also, whenever Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert take the field, people are going to pay attention. Put them on the field together, and you have the recipe for success.

Clearly, people tuned in by the millions Thursday night to watch the Chiefs put in work against a good Chargers team.

With only a few more weeks of the season left, it should be interesting to see what kinds of ratings we get the rest of the way!