REPORT: Life-Changing News Breaks About Chris Pratt

Life-changing news reportedly has broke about Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger after reports surfaced the two were expecting again.

Multiple sources have shared that the 42-year-old actor and daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their second child together, People magazine reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘It Felt Like My Hand Was Forced’: Anna Faris Opens Up About Failed Marriages To Chris Pratt And Ben Indra)

Representatives for the Marvel star and Katherine have yet to comment. Neither one has made any comments on social media either. (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce They’re Separating: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’)

Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with Chris Pratt https://t.co/2k6JRQghlx pic.twitter.com/QB94nNBvt9 — New York Post (@nypost) December 16, 2021

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in August 2020, a daughter. Chris is also father to 9-year-old son Jack who he shares with actress Anna Faris. The pair were married from 2009-2018.

The news comes after the “Jurassic World” star’s sweet post wishing his wife a Happy Birthday earlier this week.

“Happy Birthday Honey!” Pratt wrote. “You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

“Thank you for everything,” he added. “Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!”