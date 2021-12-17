Morgan Stanley Forces Employees To Work From Home As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Morgan Stanley announced late Wednesday that it is strongly encouraging parts of its workforce to stay home until after the new year as COVID-19 cases soar, Fox Business reported.

Morgan Stanley’s New York City-based employees were encouraged to work from home until Jan. 3, according to a memo sent out by management obtained by Fox Business. (RELATED: Apple To Require Masks In All Its Stores Due To ‘Rising’ COVID-19 Cases)

“Between now and Jan 3rd, 2020,” brokers should “work remotely…limit business get-togethers,” citing the surging COVID-19 cases in New York City, according to the memo obtained by Fox Business. Workers were also told to contact the bank’s human resources department if they experience symptoms or have come in contact with someone infected by the virus.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

NEW: With COVID cases rising and the flu spreading like wildfire, Wall Street bosses encourage working from home through the end of the year. https://t.co/SZ2VmB4xXu #FoxBusiness — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) December 17, 2021

Other large companies have delayed or suspended their return to work policy as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

JP Morgan Chase & Co said Tuesday that all unvaccinated employees at its Manhattan offices must work remotely until they can show proof of vaccination.

Google told its workers on Tuesday that employees would lose their pay and eventually their jobs if they did not abide by the company’s COVID-19 protocol, which includes uploading proof of vaccination documents.

Meanwhile, Apple announced Thursday that it would temporarily close three of its stores and delay the company’s return to office schedule following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

