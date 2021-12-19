Sen. Booker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced on Twitter Sunday that he tested positive with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.

I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 20, 2021

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted,” Booker concluded in a follow-up tweet. (RELATED: Four Colleges Mandate Booster Shots For Faculty, Student Body)

Booker, who is fully vaccinated with a booster shot, was the second Democratic senator to announce a positive COVID-19 test Sunday. Earlier in the day, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is also fully vaccinated with a booster shot, announced via social media that she is experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.

Warren and Booker are the most recent of several cases where fully vaccinated officials have tested positive. In late October, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus and quarantined for 10 days. A White House aide who traveled internationally with President Joe Biden also tested positive in early November.