Former Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix Transfers To Oregon

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is headed to the PAC-12.

The dual-threat quarterback announced Sunday night that he's taking his talents to Eugene to play for the Oregon Ducks.

This is a huge get for Dan Lanning and the Ducks. When Nix is healthy and playing at his best, he’s a very solid quarterback.

He’s a great athlete and he’s just a gritty dude. You know who knows that’ a true statement? Oregon. Back in 2019, he beat them in a game for the ages.

Now, he’s transferring to the Ducks a few years later. It’s funny how life works out sometimes.

Did Nix live up to expectations at Auburn? I think most fans would say no if they’re being honest. Everyone thought he was going to be a superstar after being Oregon as a freshman.

He turned into a solid passer but wasn’t ever a superstar.

Now, he’s hitting the reset button and heading to Oregon to play for Dan Lanning. It should be a ton of fun to see how he does.