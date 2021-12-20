Bidens Bring A New Puppy Home To The White House Named ‘Commander’

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden got everyone’s attention when a new puppy was spotted running around on the South Lawn of the White House.

“Yes, there is [a puppy],” the first lady’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, told CNN in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

The little guy was adopted by the Biden family and is reportedly a German Shepherd or similar breed, the outlet noted.

PET SCOOP: The Biden’s have added a PUPPY to their pet family, sources tell me. The puppy has been spotted playing on the South Lawn of the White House this afternoon. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 20, 2021

Sources told the outlet the pup’s name is “Commander,” and he was reportedly a gift to the president and the rest of the first family.

POTUS has since tweeted a sweet picture of the dog and confirmed the newest addition to the first family.

“Welcome to the White House, Commander,” Biden’s post reads.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

The Bidens had two other German Shepherds. An older pup, 13-year-old Champ, passed away in June. Major, a rescue dog, was in the news several times in the spring of 2021 for a couple of biting incidents of Secret Service members and White House personnel. (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

After the aggressive incidents, Major went back to the Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he reportedly underwent more training. The rescue pup hasn’t been seen very much at the White House since then, the report noted.