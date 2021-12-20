Jorge Masvidal Says Jake Paul ‘Can’t F**king Afford’ To Fight Him

It sounds like Jorge Masvidal doesn’t have much interest in boxing Jake Paul.

The younger Paul brother knocked out Tyron Woodley this past Saturday and following the bout, he decided to call out Masvidal and other MMA stars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White “I embarrassed your whole company, please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get Diaz, please let me get Masvidal, please let me get McGregor, because I’m going to embarrass them too , I promise you that Dana” pic.twitter.com/Gnuki1p6Fh — BroBible (@BroBible) December 19, 2021

“Listen, man, you can’t f**king afford me…You can’t afford me to come over. Let me tell you a little secret about me you didn’t know. I fight for money or to fight the best in the world, and you’re neither,” Masvidal said in an Instagram video posted after Jake knocked out Tyron Woodley. He also added that if Jake is serious, he should hop on over to the UFC for a fight.

You can watch his full comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter)

This is my biggest issue with Jake Paul, and it’s what I’ve talked about for a long time. He’s only interested in boxing guys he knows he’s going to beat.

He will never step in the octagon against any of the guys he listed after beating Woodley. Why? Because they would end his life if they wanted to.

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳 He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Jorge Masvidal, who is a grade-A all-American badass, would snatch Jake Paul’s soul in a matter of seconds in a UFC fight.

It would be so bad that one could argue it’d be criminal to even let Masvidal do it.

I think Jake Paul knows this, but he continues to run his mouth and talk about boxing. Either put up against the best in the world or shut up. It’s that simple.

Trust me, he doesn’t want any piece of Masvidal, Usman or any other current UFC star in the octagon. His life would change for the worse in a big way.