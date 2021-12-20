Ex-Porn Star Randy Spears Praises Billie Eilish For Speaking Out About The Damage It Can Do To One’s Brain

Former porn star Randy Spears praised superstar Billie Eilish for speaking out about the damage watching graphic sex can do to a young person’s brain.

The 60-year-old retired adult film actor said he agreed with the 20-year-old pop singer and applauded her for saying something others haven’t, TMZ reported Monday.

“Billie has a lot of guts to come out and speak her mind on an issue like this,” Spears told the outlet. “I applaud it.” (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

Porn star praises Billie Eilish for blasting ‘despicable’ adult films https://t.co/yvBK7bmrqb pic.twitter.com/UmFmXSLLDY — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2021

“When we’re that young our brains don’t have the capacity to digest [hardcore porn],” he added. “Who in their right mind would want their 7-year-old to be watching some woman with seven guys? It’s pretty despicable stuff.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Says Female Directors Have Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’ In Filming Nude Scenes)

“If your brain is still growing and you have very little life experience and you’re trying to digest that and make sense of that I can see exactly how she could feel that way,” the former adult star continued. “[I hope] she uses some of her fame as a platform to help young girls who are affected by this kind of thing or and young men. There’s nowhere to go for this kind of thing. It’s a very real addiction and it can be really damaging to a young person.”

Spears got started in the adult film industry in the mid-1980s where he spent more than two decades in the business before he quit in 2011, the New York Post noted.

The “Lovely” hitmaker recently opened up about how she started watching porn at around the age of 11 and said she feels watching it has “destroyed” her brain.

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” the singer shared during her appearance on the Sirius XM “The Howard Stern Show.” The comments were noted by Entertainment Tonight.

“I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest,” she added. “I started watching porn when I was like 11. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

“I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK,” Eilish continued. “The way that vaginas look in porn is f**king crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that.”