6-Year-Old Tests Positive For STD, Father’s Roommate Arrested

Authorities arrested a suspect from Arizona Tuesday on alleged sexual assault charges after his roommate’s 6-year-old daughter tested positive for a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD), the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced.

Authorities said the PCSO was contacted by a Queen Clerk urgent care clinic on Nov. 14 after the unidentified child tested positive for an undisclosed STD. The child allegedly told authorities that her father’s roommate, 26-year-old Jacob Sullivan, sexually assaulted her.

The investigation led to a warrant for Sullivan’s arrest on Dec. 20, authorities said. PSCO officers arrested Sullivan on the morning of Dec. 21 in North Peoria and he currently resides at the Pinal County Jail on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and a $103,343 bond.

Under Arizona law, a suspect engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 12 can either face 20 years in prison or 35 to life imprisonment. A conviction also requires the suspect to register as a Sex Offender.

“Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority,” PSCO Sheriff Mark Lamb said. “I am pleased with our Detectives for making quick work of this suspect. I pray that the victim of this case finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you.”

Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows three deputies escorting Sullivan in handcuffs to the county jail. The suspect has light brown hair and a tattoo on his right arm and the back of his neck. (RELATED: Mom Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Children During Sleepovers)

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, discovered a 210% increase in child sexual assault cases in the duration of school closures due the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, 2020, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), reported a 10% in the number of minors contacting their hotline.