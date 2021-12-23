Jury In Maxwell Trial Tells Judge They Have Plans, Refuses To Deliberate Until Monday

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sexual trafficking trial turned down the judge’s request to deliberate on Thursday, saying they would not reconvene until Monday morning.

After being dismissed at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the jurors received a note from U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan asking if they would continue considering Maxwell‘s fate Thursday, according to CNN.

“No, thank you. Jurors have made plans for tomorrow,” the jury’s note to Nathan read, CNN reported.

The jury did not reach an agreement nor indicated any progress towards it after spending about 16 hours deliberating, CNN reported.

“Obviously, we’ve got the variant and I need all of you here and healthy on Monday. So please take good care and cautions,” Nathan said to the jurors, referring to Omicron.

Deliberations are expected to resume at 9 a.m. Monday, when the jury reconvenes after Christmas, which will coincide with Maxwell’s 60th birthday, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: New Video Shows Feds Raiding Epstein’s House Looking For Massage Tables, Sex Toys)

The jury met for only an hour on Monday after listening to the closing arguments. Tuesday marked the first full day of deliberations, during which the jurors requested transcripts of three accusers’ testimonies, according to USA Today.

Towards the end of the Wednesday considerations, the jury also asked for transcripts of testimonies of Jeffrey Epstein’s former housekeeper Juan Patricio Alessi and his alleged sexual abuse victim known only as Jane.