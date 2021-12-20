New Video Shows Feds Raiding Epstein’s House Looking For Massage Tables, Sex Toys

Federal Prosecutors have publicly released a video of a 2005 raid on Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion, discovering suggestive imagery and items inside the residence during the raid.

Prosecutors released an hour-long video that documented findings from the raid on the Palm Beach residence, in which officers were seeking specific items, including sex toys, oils and massage tables, as part of an investigation into Epstein, the New York Post reported Monday.

The video is reportedly part of a major release of material and exhibits from Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial, shortly before closing arguments were set to begin, the Post reported.

Video of raid on Epstein Palm Beach horror house released by feds https://t.co/BbTkSwl4PS pic.twitter.com/Y4Rdwtp4tq — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2021

Clips from the raid, published by the Post, show officers heading up a staircase, documenting a garage and filming other rooms as they searched the residence.

Palm Beach officer Sgt. Michel Dawson testified that officers were also looking for journals and other forms of correspondence when they raided the house, the Post reported. (RELATED: Pilot David Rogers Reveals More High-Profile Names Who Flew With Epstein On Private Jets)

Officers discovered numerous paintings and images of naked women on the walls of the residence, according to the Post, including a black-and-white photo of Maxwell holding a terrier dog.

One image that was released in the disclosure depicted a box filled with sex toys, called “Twin Torpedos,” next to some shoes on the floor, the Post reported.

Earlier in December, other never-before-seen photos were released by prosecutors from the 2005 raid, including a marble-walled room that appeared to show a massage table.

Maxwell’s trial first began in November, after she was first indicted in July of 2020 on charges of sex trafficking of minors. She faces up to 70 years if convicted on all counts.

Epstein was arrested in July of 2019 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on charges of sex trafficking. He allegedly committed suicide in August of 2019 while in custody.