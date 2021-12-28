Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Woman Freaks Out On An Elderly Man On A Flight Over Him Not Wearing A Mask, Aaron Rodgers Hugs Erin Andrews After Doing Socially Distanced Interview, Alabama Football Star Makes Insane Comment About Being An Underdog Against Cincinnati, Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Is Cleared To Play Against Michigan And Multiple Ohio State Football Stars Opt Out Of The Rose Bowl

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about the viral video of a woman going ballistic on a plane because an elderly man wasn’t wearing his mask, Aaron Rodgers proves the NFL’s COVID-19 rules are a joke after hugging Erin Andrews following a socially distanced interview, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson says he thinks Alabama is a disrespected underdog against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels gets cleared to play against Michigan and Ohio State stars Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson opt out o the Rose Bowl.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for tuning in for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show.” It’s always a blast hanging out with you guys, and make sure to tune in Wednesday for another new episode!