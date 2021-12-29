Editorial

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’ Comes Out Saturday On HBO Max

Harry Potter (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/hbomax/status/1460655426089984009)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, we’re only a few days away from “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts” dropping.

The highly-anticipated HBO Max series drops Saturday, and millions of “Harry Potter” fans around the globe can’t wait to take a walk down memory lane. (RELATED: The Preview For The Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Special Will Pull At Your Heartstrings)

I’ve made it very clear that I’m a huge fan of the book series from J.K. Rowling, who will appear in the special, and the movies that followed.

I consider “Harry Potter” among the greatest stories ever told, and all the haters can get lost. Nobody cares about their loser opinions.

Potter is the GOAT, and that’s just a fact.

Now, after more than two decades since the release of the first movie, fans will get to go back to Hogwarts to catch up with the cast and all the people responsible for the hit movies.

If that doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what to tell you.

Now, there are a ton of college football games Saturday, and that means I’ll have to get up extra early to crush “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts” before the first snap is played.

Make sure to catch it this Saturday on HBO Max. I can’t wait!