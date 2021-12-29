‘Black Sails’ Is An Absolutely Electric Series

“Black Sails” is an awesome TV series.

I’ve been looking for a show to crush in my free time as I wait for new episodes of “Yellowstone,” “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown” every Sunday, and I finally settled on the classic Starz hit a couple weeks back. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I saw it on Hulu, it looked interesting and I fired it up.

Folks, “Black Sails” is absolutely electric, and I can’t recommend it enough. The story follows several famous fictional pirates and several very real pirates as they hunt for gold and jockey for control of Nassau.

While I don’t know much about pirates, I know enough to know that “Black Sails” is absolutely lit from the start of season one through where I’m at now, which is almost the end of season two.

The show has tons of insane action, some interesting dialogue, great special effects, multiple twists and turns and much more to keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

Now, the only thing I’d say as a bit of a warning is that the show does contain a high level of nudity. It’s not for the faint of heart.

I’m not sure it’s anything really over the limit, but let’s just say there are some scenes that I don’t think we ever even saw in “Game of Thrones.”

As long as that doesn’t throw you off your game, “Black Sails” should be perfect for you.

So, if you need something to watch, I can’t recommend “Black Sails” enough. Fire it up on Hulu ASAP, and enjoy the ride!