Tom Cruise Surprises Ohio State University’s Band Ahead Of Rose Bowl

Tom Cruise surprised the Ohio State University’s band ahead of the football team’s trip to the Rose Bowl game with “Top Gun” merchandise and more.

“Dear band, the ‘Top Gun’ tribute was fantastic,” a letter to the band from the 59-year-old actor read in a clip he shared on Twitter. The post was noted by Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Tom Cruise Apparently Hurt During Filming Of ‘M:I-6’ In London [VIDEO])

“What a phenomenal performance, thank you so much,” he added. “I’d love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Columbus this spring, and best of luck to the Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl.” (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

Thank you for the amazing Top Gun tribute. And good luck at the Rose Bowl! https://t.co/sGNN428Cx8 — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 28, 2021

The post included a video of the students learning about the invitation to the screening. It also showed off T-shirts with the movie’s logo on it that the kids scored.

In November, the OSU band performed with a halftime tribute to “Top Gun” that included formations in the shape of a fighter plane along with one of the signature sunglasses of Cruise’s character Maverick.

The band also played a medley of songs from the classic 80s movie. The clip below shows the incredible performance. Check it out!

“Top Gun: Maverick” was originally set to hit theaters in 2020, but due to the pandemic its release has been delayed numerous times. It is now due out May 27, 2022.