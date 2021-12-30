‘Stop Being So Offended’: Katharine McPhee Foster Hits Back At People Who Had Problem With Husband Posting Bikini Picture

Katharine McPhee Foster hit back at people criticizing her husband David Foster after he posted a photo of her in a bikini to his Instagram on Tuesday.

McPhee, the runner-up in season 5 of “American Idol,” addressed her frustration with critics of her husband’s post in a separate Instagram post Wednesday.

“I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone,” McPhee said. “BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on.” (RELATED: Adele Shares Photo Of Amazing Transformation On Her Birthday)

“Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now,” McPhee continued.

Foster, a 16-time Grammy winner, appeared to be addressing his wife’s body transformation after giving birth to their son Rennie David Foster earlier in February, according to a US Weekly report.

The couple, married in 2019 and shares a 35-year age difference. This is the first child for the 36-year-old McPhee, according to CNN. Foster, 71, has several children from previous relationships.