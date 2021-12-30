‘The David Hookstead Show’: Deadspin Sends Racist Tweet About Candace Owens And Sage Steele, Alabama Football Player Says The Only Fun The Team Is Having Is Preparing To Win, Kirby Smart Says Stetson Bennett Is The Team’s Starting Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers Hasn’t Ruled Out Retiring, NBA Christmas TV Ratings Tank And ‘Yellowstone’ Gets Monster Ratings This Past Sunday

Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Deadspin’s absolutely unhinged tweet about Candace Owens and Sage Steele, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu says the only fun the team is having before the bowl game is preparing to win, Kirby Smart says Stetson Bennett is the team’s starting quarterback, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t ruled out retiring at the end of the season, the NBA’s Christmas TV ratings tank and “Yellowstone” put up huge numbers this past Sunday.
Let’s jump right in!
TOPICS:
- Liberal Publication Publishes Racist Attack Against Candace Owens And Black ESPN Star
- Alabama Football Player Drops Epic Quote About The Playoff. It’s Time For Cincinnati To Start Panicking
- Georgia’s Coach Reveals Who Will Start At Quarterback Against Michigan. Will Fans Like The Call?
- Aaron Rodgers Makes Stunning Retirement Comments. Should Packers Fans Be Nervous?
- NBA TV Ratings Tank, Get Destroyed By The NFL On Christmas Day
- Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Gets Huge TV Ratings. The Numbers Prove America Loves The Duttons
As always, thanks for joining me for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Monday for another! In the meantime, let’s enjoy all the college football we can soak up!