REVIEW: ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’ Is An Incredible Walk Down Memory Lane

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts” was everything fans hoped it would be.

HBO Max dropped the highly-anticipated special celebrating more than 20 years since the first film dropped, and it didn't disappoint at all.

As I’ve said many times, I’m a huge “Harry Potter” junkie. I’ve read the entire series more than a dozen times, and I can’t even begin to guess how many times I’ve watched the films.

Far too many to count!

In the special, pretty much every star you can think of makes an appearance to walk fans down memory lane with plenty of fun stories and never before released information.

To say it was fascinating is the understatement of the year. I couldn’t get enough. Whether it was different cast members or directors diving into details, I was hooked on every word.

Watching Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint talk about the films and journey that started more than two decades ago is bound to pull at the heartstrings of any fan.

“Harry Potter” had more impact on the youth of the world over the past 25 years than just about anything else. From a cultural perspective, I’m not even sure if there’s a close second.

So, to dive back into the “Harry Potter” world more than a decade after the last film was released was a real special treat.

If you haven’t watched it yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s absolutely amazing.

P.S.: Tough loss for everyone on Twitter complaining about J.K. Rowling not being in it. How did so many people get that so wrong?