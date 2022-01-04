Editorial

Aaron Rodgers Reveals He’s A Fan Of Ayn Rand’s Book ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ Promptly Gets Dragged On Twitter

Aaron Rodgers (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TWDTV1/status/1478219011766861824)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some people are not happy with the fact Aaron Rodgers is a fan of Ayn Rand’s work.

During an appearance on “Monday Night Football,” Rodgers revealed that he has Rand’s famous novel “Atlas Shrugged” on his bookshelf, and the reactions weren’t pretty. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For some reason in 2021, you’re apparently not allowed to ready whatever you want, including the classic story loved by libertarians and innovators.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers was still trending on Twitter. You can check out some of the reactions below.

The fact the Packers quarterback is trending for reading “Atlas Shrugged” tells you everything you need to know about where society is currently at.

Idiots on Twitter are dragging a superstar NFL quarterback because he likes a book that promotes individualism, innovation, hard work and looking out for yourself.

There used to be a time in America when those qualities were viewed as positives. Now, people who haven’t accomplished anything major in life, drag you on Twitter!

Seriously, if you find yourself rage tweeting about a guy’s choices in literature, it’s time to take a deep breath and put the phone down! Trust me, you’ll thank me later.