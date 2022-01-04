Aaron Rodgers Reveals He’s A Fan Of Ayn Rand’s Book ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ Promptly Gets Dragged On Twitter

Some people are not happy with the fact Aaron Rodgers is a fan of Ayn Rand’s work.

During an appearance on “Monday Night Football,” Rodgers revealed that he has Rand’s famous novel “Atlas Shrugged” on his bookshelf, and the reactions weren’t pretty. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers brags he has Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” on his bookshelf. Explains everything. pic.twitter.com/fYHmGeY7FX — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 4, 2022

For some reason in 2021, you’re apparently not allowed to ready whatever you want, including the classic story loved by libertarians and innovators.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers was still trending on Twitter. You can check out some of the reactions below.

“2 novels can change a bookish 14-year old’s life: LOTR and Atlas Shrugged. One is childish fantasy that engenders lifelong obsession with unbelievable heroes, leading to an emotionally stunted, socially crippled adult,unable to deal with the real world. The other involves orcs.” https://t.co/eXs9OnnNHE — Mike (@HawksBearsCubs) January 4, 2022

Being a grown adult person and proudly pointing to a copy of “Atlas Shrugged” on your shelf is a bit like pointing to a toilet and telling people you can go by yourself now. Like: okay, great, but that’s really something much younger people take pride in. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 4, 2022

People don’t read Atlas Shrugged they just point to it on their shelf to excuse being an asshole https://t.co/7jGwvwiTkA — Jack Bacon (@Jrbacon50) January 4, 2022

“Atlas Shrugged” has never been an inaccurate red flag. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers just bragged that he has Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged on his bookshelf. Explains all his lying about being vaccinated and such. He’s one of those “screw everyone else before they can screw you” wackos. People like this are always a danger to others. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 4, 2022

When revealed to be a selfish, petulant jackass, a person can either reflect on their behavior or find a book that tells them that all their repugnant qualities are just part of what makes them special. In unrelated news, Aaron Rodgers just discovered Atlas Shrugged. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 4, 2022

The fact the Packers quarterback is trending for reading “Atlas Shrugged” tells you everything you need to know about where society is currently at.

Aaron Rodgers, from a justified hater of awful Scott Walker to … having “Atlas, Shrugged” from nutty Ayn Rand. YIKES. pic.twitter.com/82GlB5YYiu — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) January 4, 2022

Idiots on Twitter are dragging a superstar NFL quarterback because he likes a book that promotes individualism, innovation, hard work and looking out for yourself.

There used to be a time in America when those qualities were viewed as positives. Now, people who haven’t accomplished anything major in life, drag you on Twitter!

“Boy, I sure like Atlas Shrugged! Guy invented a metal that revolutionized transportation!” (Private sector invents MRNA vaccines) “No, I’m not taking the vaccine, it was produced via a corrupt process to make higher profits versus cheap generic ivermectin.” — BadgerNoonan (@BadgerNoonan) January 4, 2022

Seriously, if you find yourself rage tweeting about a guy’s choices in literature, it’s time to take a deep breath and put the phone down! Trust me, you’ll thank me later.