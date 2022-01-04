Comedian Ethan Klein Calls Joe Rogan A ‘B*tch’

Comedian Ethan Klein, who previously took a mirror selfie while wearing a diaper, called Joe Rogan a “bitch” Tuesday and accused the podcaster of causing “so much vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.”

“Joe Rogan, who lives on elk meat, egg yolk, and human growth hormone, with lungs full of tar, thinks he’s healthier than everyone,” Klein tweeted. “This mfer is such a bitch that when he got covid he threw ‘the kitchen sink at it’-if youre so healthy just ride it out like you say a man should.”

Joe Rogan, who lives on elk meat, egg yolk, and human growth hormone, with lungs full of tar, thinks he’s healthier than everyone. This mfer is such a bitch that when he got covid he threw “the kitchen sink at it” – if youre so healthy just ride it out like you say a man should — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) January 4, 2022

Joe Rogan is 18 years older than Ethan Klein https://t.co/QTgQ8cNfvk pic.twitter.com/KH2Wn7mYKV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2022

Klein went on to accuse Rogan of creating “so much vaccine hesitancy and misinformation and he doesnt even have the balls to stand by the shit he preaches. now hes on his show talking about how fat people should just die of covid- dude is such a fucking piece of shit.”

dude has caused so much vaccine hesitancy and misinformation and he doesnt even have the balls to stand by the shit he preaches. now hes on his show talking about how fat people should just die of covid – dude is such a fucking piece of shit — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) January 4, 2022

Rogan previously said during an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that “for most people that are fat and unhealthy, listen man you are fucked no matter what. You’re fucked no matter what.”

“Cause even if you don’t get COVID, you’re going to have a heart attack. You’re not going to make it anyway. Like I don’t know what you’re saying about we’re in danger and you’re not. Like bitch please, bitch please, you can’t exonerate yourself from decades of being a slob and being a person who has no consideration about their health and their obesity and the kind of food they put in their body, lack of vitamins and exercise and all of a sudden you’re health righteous.”

Rogan announced in September of 2021 that he contracted the coronavirus and credited “modern medicine” with helping him recover. Rogan said he “immediately threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds, monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, z-pack, prednisone, everything.” (RELATED: Dana White Reveals He No Longer Has COVID-19, Says ‘Thank You, Dr. Joe Rogan’)

Rogan’s treatment strategy was widely criticized, with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta conceding his network was wrong to lie about Rogan using horse dewormer to treat the virus.

“Yeah, they shouldn’t have said it was horse dewormer,” Gupta said. “If you got a human pill, because there are people that were taking the veterinary medication, you’re not obviously, you got it from a doctor, so it shouldn’t be called that. Ivermectin could be a very effective medication for parasitic disease.”