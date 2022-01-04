Former NBA Player Tony Parker Is Selling A Mansion In Texas For $19.5 Million

Former NBA star Tony Parker is selling a mansion in Texas for a shocking amount of money.

The four-time NBA champion with the Spurs has listed his mansion in Boerne, Texas, for $19.5 million, and the estate’s details are nuts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The mansion sits on more than 50 acres of land, has eight full and four half bathrooms, 10 bedrooms and is simply unreal.

The real estate listing states the following in part:

A wine enthusiast’s dream featuring a temperature-controlled wine room storing up to 1,500 bottles with dedicated magnum storage. A showpiece of unbridled elegance, from the chef’s kitchen with professional-grade stainless steel appliances to the family room with vaulted ceilings, every aspect of this home is bold in design. A luxurious master retreat complete with a sitting room and a spa-like bathroom with marble/travertine accents found throughout with an expansive custom walk-in closet with endless built-ins. The five remaining bedrooms within the main house are spacious/luxe suites, also complete with a true theatre room with stadium seating and dual offices.

It sure must be nice to be that loaded! It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of real estate listings, and this one is among the most fascinating I’ve ever seen.

Then again, I suppose for $19.5 million, it better be interesting! That’s a shocking amount of money to spend on a house.

The estate has a private gym that is nearly 6,000 square feet! The gym is larger than the vast majority of houses in America.

When you have a gym the size of a large house, you know you’re balling on a different level. I guess that’s what happens when you have an NBA career that includes four rings.

H/T: Outkick