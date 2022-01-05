Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Appears To Suggest Republicans Have A Foot Fetish

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed Republicans have “developed an obsession” with her boyfriend’s feet via Instagram Tuesday.

“So, we recently went to Florida where Republicans developed an obsession with Riley’s feet,” she said, angling the camera down toward Riley Roberts’ feet. “So, give the people what they want!”

.@AOC doubles down and claims her Florida scandal was really about Republicans being obsessed with her boyfriend’s feet. pic.twitter.com/ANAQKBAWT4 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 5, 2022

The New York Democrat referenced criticisms made against her and Roberts drinking cocktails at Doraku Sushi in Miami Beach despite her state’s record-high surge in COVID-19 cases. The representative received further backlash after being spotted at the Palace Bar’s drag brunch in South Beach Sunday without a mask or social distancing protocols, the Miami Herald reported.

Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes criticized Ocasio-Cortez for escaping her own state’s mandates and mocked Roberts for showing his “gross, pale male feet” through his Birkenstocks sandals via Twitter Friday. (RELATED: Mary Katherine Ham’s Ocasio-Cortez Parody Forces CNN Hosts To Fight Back Laughter)

“If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL [Florida],” Cortes said. “Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”

1. If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL. 2. Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals. O for 2… pic.twitter.com/SNqBqMwr12 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 31, 2021

The representative hit back at Cortes with claims that Republican criticisms are a result of their “deranged sexual frustrations” Friday via Twitter.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their deranged sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she said. “It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general.”

“These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’ really weird,” she continued.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized “lockdown” politicians’ escape to Florida in the midst of the pandemic in order “to enjoy life” at a Monday press conference in Fort Lauderdale. He further noted his gratitude that his state protects citizens’ freedoms by not enforcing strict COVID-19 restrictions.

“If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you. I mean, congress people, mayors, governors, you name it,” DeSantis said. “It’s interesting, though, the reception that some of these folks will get in Florida because I think a lot of Floridians say ‘wait a minute, you’re bashing us because we’re not doing your draconian policies, yet we’re the first place you want to flee to basically to enjoy life.'”