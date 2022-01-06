Social Media Users Call For Fauci To Debate Vaccine Skeptic Following Interview On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

Calls for White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to debate prominent scientist and virologist Dr. Robert W. Malone arose on social media after Malone appeared on the “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Following Malone’s criticism of vaccine mandates during a Dec. 30 appearance on host Joe Rogan’s podcast, social media users have called for an open debate between the vaccine skeptic and Fauci, a leading voice in support of receiving the vaccine as a method of protecting against COVID-19.

Dr. Malone and Dr. Fauci should have a LIVE townhall meeting. Put the facts on the table and let the public ask questions. — Ryan Van Sickle (@Ryan_VanSickle) January 1, 2022

Dr. Fauci would never in a million years agree to hold a televised debate with Dr. Robert Malone or Dr. Peter McCullough on COVID-19 and the vaccines. Now ask yourself why that is… — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) January 4, 2022

The key difference between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert W. Malone is that former is a servant of the system, while the latter is fighting to bring integrity to it. Retweet if you would like to see these two debate! — Joey Gilbert (@joeygilbertinc) January 5, 2022

If Fauci has the time for magazine covers & CNN appearances, why can’t he debate Dr. Robert Malone? https://t.co/v02rGQewUe — Ashley St. Clair | JOIN GETTR (@stclairashley) January 4, 2022

I would love to see Dr Malone debate Dr Fauci. That’s what free speech is all about. Why should one side be silenced? — Shellie Ratliff (@Shellie_Ratliff) January 4, 2022

We the People deserve an open, round table, discussion weighing the cost vs benefits of these jabs, full transparency of the jab trials, an audit of VAERS, and treatment protocols. Fauci & @CDCDirector should be willing to defend their position against @P_McCulloughMD & Dr Malone https://t.co/zk8HwPx3Xx — Raul Gonzales (@RG3Vegas) January 5, 2022

If everything were as on the level as is claimed, a Fauci vs Malone debate would be a lot more effective than twitter bans in fostering “trust the science.” — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 2, 2022

How about YouTube and the social media companies redeem themselves after all by hosting a live debate between Fauci et. al and Malone et. al. Lay all of the facts on the table and let the public decide who’s telling the truth! #fauci #Malone — Jared Schumaier (@strummaster42) January 2, 2022

We need a live on-air debate with Fauci vs Malone. https://t.co/6csBmVmXb0 — GoneCoastalRon (@HypocrisyDetec5) January 2, 2022

During his appearance on the podcast, Malone criticized the “lawless” U.S. government for their “disregard” for bioethics. He called the vaccine mandates “flat-out illegal” and said the American public has been hypnotized by a “mass formation psychosis” in connection to the pandemic.

“When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it,” Malone told Rogan. “And then their attention gets focused by a leader or a series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.”

“And one of the aspects of that phenomenon is the people that they identify as their leaders, the ones that typically come in and say ‘you have this pain and I can solve it for you, I and I alone.”‘ (RELATED: ‘The Mandates Are Coming’: Fauci Says Full FDA Approval Will Inspire A Flood Of Vaccine Requirements)

Twitter suspended Malone’s account, @RWMaloneMD, for spreading alleged misinformation about mRNA vaccines being used to treat COVID-19 and questioning the safety of the vaccine for children and young adults. The virologist, while a graduate student at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, contributed to the development of mRNA vaccine technology by blending strands of mRNA with fat droplets which caused the cells to start producing proteins.

Dr. Matthew Memoli, a top scientist at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), emailed Fauci in late July saying that mandatory vaccination is “extraordinarily problematic” explaining that low-risk communities would be unable to develop stronger immunity gained from infection.

In an August appearance on MSNBC, Fauci said that vaccine mandates are necessary regardless of individuals’ wish for freedom. The chief medical advisor has continued to support vaccine and mask mandates, plus social distancing amid the surge of cases due to the Omicron variant’s rise.