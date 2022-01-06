Media

Social Media Users Call For Fauci To Debate Vaccine Skeptic Following Interview On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

Dr. Fauci & Dr. Robert Malone

Calls for White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to debate prominent scientist and virologist Dr. Robert W. Malone arose on social media after Malone appeared on the “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Following Malone’s criticism of vaccine mandates during a Dec. 30 appearance on host Joe Rogan’s podcast, social media users have called for an open debate between the vaccine skeptic and Fauci, a leading voice in support of receiving the vaccine as a method of protecting against COVID-19.

During his appearance on the podcast, Malone criticized the “lawless” U.S. government for their “disregard” for bioethics. He called the vaccine mandates “flat-out illegal” and said the American public has been hypnotized by a “mass formation psychosis” in connection to the pandemic.

“When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it,” Malone told Rogan. “And then their attention gets focused by a leader or a series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.”

“And one of the aspects of that phenomenon is the people that they identify as their leaders, the ones that typically come in and say ‘you have this pain and I can solve it for you, I and I alone.”‘ (RELATED: ‘The Mandates Are Coming’: Fauci Says Full FDA Approval Will Inspire A Flood Of Vaccine Requirements) 

Twitter suspended Malone’s account, @RWMaloneMD, for spreading alleged misinformation about mRNA vaccines being used to treat COVID-19 and questioning the safety of the vaccine for children and young adults. The virologist, while a graduate student at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, contributed to the development of mRNA vaccine technology by blending strands of mRNA with fat droplets which caused the cells to start producing proteins.

Dr. Matthew Memoli, a top scientist at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), emailed Fauci in late July saying that mandatory vaccination is “extraordinarily problematic” explaining that low-risk communities would be unable to develop stronger immunity gained from infection.

In an August appearance on MSNBC, Fauci said that vaccine mandates are necessary regardless of individuals’ wish for freedom. The chief medical advisor has continued to support vaccine and mask mandates, plus social distancing amid the surge of cases due to the Omicron variant’s rise.