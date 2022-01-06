REPORT: Officials Release Country Music Superstar’s Cause Of Death

Officials in Williamson County, Tennessee, reportedly released the cause of death for country music superstar Tom T. Hall after he died Aug. 20.

Williamson County officials believe Hall, 85, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Saving Country Music.

Country Hall of Fame member Tom T. Hall’s death in August 2021 at age 85 was by suicide, officials say. https://t.co/xWRzawaCUB — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2022

Hall’s son, Dean Hall, announced the singer’s death on his social media accounts, Saving Country Music reported. Dean later deleted all his social media accounts and rejected requests for comment. (RELATED: Country Superstar Ashley Monroe Asks For Prayers As She Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis)

The Williamson County medical examiner’s report said Hall “had sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, to the head, on the morning of 8/20/2021. A 911 call was placed at 1115 hours on 8/20/201 [sic],” according to Saving Country Music.

“Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Williamson Medical Emergency Medical Services (WMC EMS) responded to the call,” the report continued. “Paramedics confirmed death at approximately 1133 hours, due to obvious injuries.”

Hall had eight number one country singles during his career, according to the outlet. He also wrote songs for country music legends including Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, and others.

Hall was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008, according to the organization’s website. He was later inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.