Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett Reveals The Awesome Reason He Has A Flip Phone Instead Of A Smartphone

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has no interest in having a smartphone.

The quarterback leading the Bulldogs in the national title game Monday night has gone viral for his thoughts on why he doesn't need a smartphone, and they're worth listening to.

‘Some Kind Of Savior’: Georgia’s QB Makes Bizarre Comments About The National Title Game https://t.co/sau1floRgU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 4, 2022

“They actually still sell them at Verizon stores, apparently a lot of old people still use them,” Bennett said when talking about how he got a flip phone.

“Why spend, you know, an hour on a smartphone a day doing what? Doing nothing. Nothing that’s going to help me. I don’t even remember what I just did,” the Georgia quarterback explained when talking about how distracting smartphones can be.

You can check out his full comments about why he has a flip phone below.

“They actually still sell them at Verizon stores, apparently a lot of old people still use them.” Stetson Bennett talked about his flip phone during #CFBPlayoff Media Day. pic.twitter.com/T2cnyXeKmD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2022

Good for Bennett for having the clarity of mind to see that technology is often a massive distraction, especially when you’re pursuing a specific goal.

Is a smartphone going to help him beat Alabama to win the national title Monday? No, it definitely won’t.

The reality of the situation is that far too many people waste their time on their phones. That’s simply a fact that can’t be argued with.

It’s sad how buried in their phones some people are, but Bennett isn’t one of them! He’s also 60 minutes away from winning a national title. Maybe, just maybe, there’s a lesson to be learned there.

