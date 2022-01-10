Matthew Stafford Says 49ers Fans Made Communicating Tough After The Rams Lose At Home

Matthew Stafford made a very unexpected comment Sunday after the Rams lost to the 49ers 27-24.

The 49ers stunned the Rams while on the road in Los Angeles, and Stafford thinks the home fans didn’t do enough to drown out the road team. In fact, he said 49ers fans we’re so rowdy it made talking on the field difficult. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We had a chance there at the end of the game. I thought our guys did a good job communicating. It was a tough environment for us to communicate in, really, the whole second half,” Stafford said after losing, according to USA Today.

When specifically asked about the 49ers fans, he added, “They did a nice job showing, that’s for sure.”

I like Stafford seeing as how he gave so much of his career to the Lions in return for absolutely nothing, but this is a weak excuse.

The Rams played at home! Let me state that again for everyone. The Rams played at home. It’s not like they were traveling into a tough environment on the road.

They were at home. I don’t want to hear a single word about the crowd noise.

Matthew Stafford: “It was a tough environment for us to communicate in, really the entire second half.” The Rams were at home. — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 10, 2022

The Rams have had a solid season, but if they’re making excuses like this as we head into the postseason, I think it’s safe to say the team is in trouble.

The last thing you want to hear in January is about how your own fans are getting dominated by the visiting team when it comes to making noise.

The Rams need to get it together or they won’t win a single game in the playoffs. That much I can guarantee you.