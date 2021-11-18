Aaron Rodgers Defends Matthew Stafford, Says He’s ‘One Of The Most Gifted Throwers’ Of His ‘Generation

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to hear any criticism of Matthew Stafford.

The Rams have dropped two straight games and the offense has appeared less than stellar after starting the season on fire.

There are probably a lot of issues, but when it comes to starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, Rodgers doesn’t think he’s the issue.

Matthew Stafford channeling some 0-8-1 energy. pic.twitter.com/FLiw57fsgR — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 16, 2021

“Those are trash comments. I’m a huge Stafford fan and I have been for a long time. We played against him for so many years. One of the most gifted throwers in football, definitely of my generation, and I put him up there with some of the most gifted guys ever to throw the football. You know, I’m a fan. He’s a tough dude. He’s played through some crazy injuries…I’m a big fan, and he’s had a really nice season. They’re 7-3,” Rodgers said Tuesday during an interview with Pat McAfee when talking about the recent criticism of Stafford and the Rams.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I’m not here for any Matthew Stafford slander.. I’ve always been a big fan & he’s one of the most gifted throwers of the football in my generation” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/pDyZEMPqoA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021

As Rodgers pointed out, the Rams are 7-3 and Stafford has been launching bombs pretty much all season. Let’s chill out with the panic.

The team isn’t falling apart, and there’s no reason to pretend like it is. They’ve lost back-to-back games, but are still fine.

As for Stafford, everyone is going to have an off game from time to time. Not even Tom Brady wins them all, but to pretend like the former Detroit star isn’t great is just a lie.

Trust me when I say the Rams are going to be a very dangerous threat in the postseason and Stafford’s arm will be a big part of the reason why. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.