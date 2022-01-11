Joe Rogan Says ‘Dozens’ Of Celebrities Are Messaging Him For Advice On Beating COVID-19

Joe Rogan is a very popular resource when it comes to defeating COVID-19.

The superstar podcaster and comedian has been very outspoken about trying different methods than just the vaccine to beat the virus, and celebrities like Aaron Rodgers and Dana White have publicly vouched for his methods.

Well, it turns out a lot more celebrities than just those two have contacted him, according to Rogan.

Dana White Says People Need To Listen To Joe Rogan If They Want To Beat COVID-19 https://t.co/4niU3sAUGz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 15, 2021

“I’ll get messages from celebrities, like random celebrities, usually about COVID advice. No bullsh*t, I have, like, dozens of people that I’ve never brought their names up, like famous actors, musicians who just contact me for COVID advice,” Rogan said during the most recent episode of Tim Dillon’s podcast.

You can listen to the full podcast below. His comments start around 45 seconds into it.

I’m not surprised at all that people are allegedly reaching out under the table to Rogan and not publicizing it. Do we all remember the outrage when Aaron Rodgers revealed he was taking advice from Rogan after getting COVID-19?

People treated him terribly and he was trashed like he was some kind of moron. They completely ignored the fact Rodgers quickly kicked the virus.

He listened to Rogan and that’s an unforgivable sin in the eyes of many in the woke mob!

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Why would the reaction be any different for anyone else? Unfortunately, we live in an era where independent thinking is borderline banned.

If you step out of line, you might get crushed. Openly admitting to listening to Joe Rogan’s advice is the definition of stepping out of line.

Joe Rogan: Vaccine Proof ‘One Step’ Towards China’s ‘Social Credit Score System’ https://t.co/MJWxrUjcW5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2021

