REPORT: Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith Arrested On A DUI Charge

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, Smith was arrested early Monday morning in Washington on suspicion of DUI. Russell Wilson's backup was stopped around 2:00 am after allegedly speeding and was eventually taken into custody on the DUI charge.

His arrest came “just hours” after the team got back to Seattle after beating the Cardinals, according to the same report.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was arrested on Monday after allegedly driving under the influence in Washington … TMZ Sports has confirmed. https://t.co/rvzXwDz6sH — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 11, 2022

As I always say, Smith has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system of law here, and we should all be grateful for it.

Having said that, if Smith is guilty of driving under the influence, then there’s simply no excuse for his actions. There’s never an excuse to get behind the wheel after drinking.

Get an Uber, get a friend to drive you home or stay where you are. Whatever you do, don’t hop behind the wheel while under the influence.

It’s just not worth it. It’s not worth it at all.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and Smith can learn from this situation if he’s found guilty.