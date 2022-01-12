Superstar Rapper Kodak Black Caught Doing Explicit Sexual Dance At Hockey Game

Superstar Kodak Black got everyone’s attention Tuesday night when he was caught doing an explicit and sexual dance during the Panthers-Canucks game in Florida.

The 24-year-old rapper, born Bill Kahan Kapri, put on quite the show in the final period of the NHL game with a woman, the New York Post reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In Federal Prison On Weapons Charges)

Deleted? What happened? Did Kodak Black not enjoy himself? pic.twitter.com/adg6YGwchl — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) January 12, 2022

In the video that surfaced on Twitter, we see the “Super Gremlin” hitmaker holding on to the woman while she was bent over at the waist and twerking. The moment can be seen here. (RELATED: Kodak Black Gives Away More Than 1,000 Turkeys In Florida To Families For Thanksgiving)

Kapri posted a close-up video of the two on his Instagram Live and said that he “put the enchilada in the piñata,” the New York Post reported. However, later it proved to be just twerking.

The Panthers initially identified that Kodak Black was in the audience and even featured him on the JumboTron, the report noted. However, after the sexually explicit dance, the team reportedly did not mention he was there. The NHL also noted in a tweet that he was in attendance, though the league later deleted it, according to the New York Post.