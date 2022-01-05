After Maxwell Trial, Epstein Associates Remain Silent

After the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, many people and entities tied to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been quiet.

Epstein had ties with Prince Andrew, Harvard University and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Most of those contacted by the Daily Caller News Foundation did not respond to requests for comment.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s one-time girlfriend and associate, was convicted on five of six counts in December, including a charge of conspiring to sex traffic minors. Epstein, who pled guilty to sex charges in 2008, was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges and committed suicide while awaiting trial.

The guards on duty at the time of his suicide were charged, but the charges were dropped during Maxwell’s trial.

Epstein had extensive ties to celebrities, politicians and executives, even after he was a convicted sex offender. Among those who were known to have been close were L Brands founder Lex Wexner, Director Woody Allen, and Prince Andrew. (RELATED: Trump All But Confirms Epstein Was Banned From Mar-A-Lago, Says It’s Proof He Has ‘Good Taste’)

Andrew is perhaps the most famous of Epstein’s friends, having first met him in 1999 according to a 2019 report by the New York Post. The Duke of York stepped back from royal duties in the wake of an interview with the BBC about his ties with Epstein.

Attorneys representing Andrew did not respond to requests for comment.

Epstein also had ties with Harvard University, where he donated over $9 million, according to an internal report issued by the university that showed Epstein made dozens of visits after his 2008 plea-bargain. The university took action against Martin Nowak, a professor who provided Epstein with the access, placing limits on his research and advisory activities.

Harvard did not respond to an email requesting comment on the university’s ties with the disgraced financier from the DCNF.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also met with Epstein a number of times, as did employees of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation according to the Wall Street Journal. Gates met with Epstein as late as 2019 despite concerns his then-wife, Melinda, expressed.

“I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge,” Gates said during an interview with CNN host Anderson Cooper. “When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended.” (RELATED: British Police Open Review Of Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell That Were Never Investigated)

The Gates Foundation did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Prior to Epstein’s 2008 conviction on charges stemming from soliciting, his legal team included lawyers from Kirkland and Ellis, including former independent counsel Ken Starr and Jay Lefkowitz.

Lefkowitz did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment. Starr, who also was part of the legal team, told the DCNF he was seeking to persuade the Justice Department to drop the charges.

“My role, as Of Counsel to the law firm, was to seek to persuade the US Attorney’s Office that the matter in question was entirely a state criminal matter, not a federal matter,” Starr said in an email.

“My law firm handled the representation in an entirely professional manner. We sought to convince the US Attorney that the offenses, as charged at that time, were properly entrusted to the Palm Beach County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Notwithstanding our arguments, the US Attorney was not persuaded,” Starr said.