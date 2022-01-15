Leaked Photo Appears To Show Caleb Williams In A USC Uniform

A leaked photo appears to be a pretty clear indicator of where Caleb Williams will be playing in 2022.

According to BroBible, a leaked photo of the former Oklahoma quarterback wearing a USC uniform has hit the web amid speculation that he’s headed to Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lincoln Riley left OU for USC, and it now looks like his star quarterback will follow him. You can see the photo here.

I’d say that photo is about as clear as it can get without Williams officially announcing he’s headed to USC.

The moment Riley took the job with the Trojans, speculation started swirling that Williams might not be far behind.

The moment he entered the transfer portal, all the noise and chatter was about him joining the Trojans. Well, after this leaked photo, I’d say that it’s pretty much a done deal.

Riley needed a quarterback and it looks like the former Sooners star will join him on the West Coast.

If you’re a fan of the Trojans, it’s a great day for you!