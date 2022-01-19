Editorial

Kate Middleton’s Royal Blue Coat And Pants Combo Is The Perfect Winter Look

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Foundling Museum in London

Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich
Kate Middleton stepped out Wednesday in a terrific coat and pants combination at a museum in London in quite possibly the perfect winter look.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as radiant as ever in the long-sleeve, royal blue jacket that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William for an event at the Foundling Museum in London, England. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black top, black pants and black high heels. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Rocks Several Great Looks As She Shows No Fear During Wild Adventurous Outing)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

