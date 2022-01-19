Kate Middleton’s Royal Blue Coat And Pants Combo Is The Perfect Winter Look

Kate Middleton stepped out Wednesday in a terrific coat and pants combination at a museum in London in quite possibly the perfect winter look.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as radiant as ever in the long-sleeve, royal blue jacket that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William for an event at the Foundling Museum in London, England.

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black top, black pants and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

It’s lovely to be back at the @FoundlingMuseum and see how they’re continuing to help to transform the lives of young people, but also hear some of the difficulties that care leavers have faced over the years including during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/tSGqCiaruj — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 19, 2022

Middleton's fashion is always on point no matter what the occasion.