‘Would I Ever Share It, Sell It, Promote It?’: MMA Star Paige VanZant Talks Sex Tapes

Mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant got everyone’s attention when she answered a fan who wondered if she and her husband, MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, would make a sex tape.

"Would I?" the 27-year-old professional fighter asked during a Question and Answer session on Instagram with her millions of followers. The comments were noted by Awesemo.com in a piece published Tuesday.

“We definitely already have,” she added. “Would I ever share it, sell it, promote it? Hmm, that’s a different story.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

VanZant and Vanderford walked down the aisle in September 2018, the New York Post noted.

The boxer joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2020 and often shares pictures from her fights on Instagram, the outlet reported.

The professional fighter has also appeared in the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. One of the photos can be seen here.