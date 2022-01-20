Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming HBO Max Series ‘Our Flag Means Death’

HBO Max’s new series “Our Flag Means Death” looks a bit strange.

The plot of the series, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series also stars Academy Award winner Taika Waititi as Blackbeard, history’s most feared and revered pirate.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound interesting? Well, the trailer is something else. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think about this upcoming series? I’m kind of on the fence. On one hand, it looks unique. On the other hand, it looks really stupid.

So, I’m torn. Do I give it a shot or hammer the pass button? I’m honestly not sure.

There’s One Awesome Show About Pirates Everyone Needs To Watch ASAP https://t.co/aMpPm28obe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 10, 2022

All I do know for sure is that I love pirate content after watching “Black Sails,” but the two series look nothing alike.

“Black Sails” was an incredibly serious drama that took fans on a crazy adventure for four seasons. “Our Flag Means Death” looks like it’s not going to take itself seriously at all on HBO Max.

I’m not sure I’m sold on that at all. Not even a little bit.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Our Flag Means Death” starting at some point in March.