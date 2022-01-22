REVIEW: ‘Scream’ Is Awesome

The new “Scream” movie is outstanding.

I’ve been pumped ever since I heard that a new film in the legendary horror saga was coming out, and I hit up a theater for the first time in at least a year Friday to catch it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, it didn’t disappoint at all.

Everyone knows that “Scream” has never been a series that takes itself too seriously. In fact, that’s one of the big selling points.

It’s very self-aware and pokes fun at all the tropes we’re used to seeing in horror movies.

The newest addition isn’t an exception at all, and it touches on lots of nostalgic points that will have fans of the original going crazy.

Without giving away the ending (it’s good, but not shocking), I can say that there are tons of twists and turns throughout the film.

Furthermore, multiple original cast members also reprise their roles as the younger characters are terrorized by Ghostface.

Was it as great as the original? No, but nothing in the “Scream” world will ever touch the original and that’s okay. All the film needed to do was be entertaining, and it easily got the job done. There were some great kills, it took me awhile to figure out who was likely the killer and I had fun the whole time.

So, if you’re looking for a fun movie to watch, give “Scream” a shot. You won’t regret it!