The Packers Only Had 10 Guys On The Field For The 49ers Game-Winning Field Goal

The Green Bay Packers made a huge mistake on the final play Saturday night against the 49ers.

The Packers were upset at home 13-10 against San Francisco, and the team only had 10 guys on the field when the 49ers kicked the game-winning field goal.

The NFL's worst special teams unit turned in one of the worst special teams performances in NFL playoff history … and appears to have had only 10 men on the field for the winning field goal.

Yes, you read that correctly! With the entire season on the line, the Packers only sent out 10 defensive players to try to block the field goal.

How the hell does a mistake like that happen? You can watch the humiliating mistake below.

GOULD! OS NINERS VÃO PARA A FINAL DA NFC! #FTTB pic.twitter.com/1WrUer3LPW — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) January 23, 2022

The Packers should be downright embarrassed by this mistake. There’s simply no excuse for a mistake. There’s no excuse at all.

This is a failure on every single level. From the coaches down to the players on the field, everyone is responsible for this gigantic mistake.

I have no idea who will be held responsible for this, but I’d start firing people if only 10 players were on the field with the season on the line! It’s absolutely pathetic.