The Chiefs Beating The Bills Puts Up Unreal TV Ratings

The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Bills 42-36 put up some huge TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs earning a big win in overtime Sunday night over the Bills averaged 35 million viewers on CBS.

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

Folks, that is an absolutely unreal TV rating for any kind of event. Outside of the Super Bowl and the conference title games, there aren’t too many events that can even dream about reaching that number.

Once again, there was a primetime NFL game this season, and the numbers were bumping!

Of course, it’s not hard to understand why the game put up such massive ratings. It was Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes.

Alone, either quarterback gets big ratings. Put them on the field together and you’re going to get massive numbers.

With only three games left in the season, I can’t wait to see what kind of ratings we get down the stretch!