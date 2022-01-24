Eli Apple Says His Mom Can Watch The AFC Championship From Home Because Of High Ticket Prices

Bengals defensive back Eli Apple isn’t going to bust open his wallet to help his mom get to the AFC championship game.

The Bengals will travel to Kansas City this upcoming Sunday to play the Chiefs for a ticket to the Super Bowl. Seeing as how Cincy has been terrible for decades, demand for tickets has sent prices through the roof. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eli’s mother Annie tweeted her displeasure with the high prices and he had an epic response to someone suggesting he pay for her to go.

“Momma can watch from the crib,” Apple responded.

His mother has since deactivated her Twitter account, but you can see a screenshot of her original Tweet at BroBible.

Naturally, I assume Eli Apple is kidding. It’s hard to believe he wouldn’t buy his mother some tickets, especially seeing as how he has earned nearly $20 million in his career.

It’s hard to see any guy saying no to their mother, especially when we’re talking about the Bengals finally being good again.

There’s no guarantee Eli Apple will ever get to play on this stage again. So, he has to take care of his mom.

Having said that, don’t visiting teams usually get a few tickets? It was my understanding that’s how it works, but maybe that doesn’t apply to the playoffs.

Either way, Eli needs to pull out some cash and make sure his mom gets to the game!