Antonio Brown Says He Doesn’t Have Mental Health Issues, Just Has A ‘High IQ’

Antonio Brown wants people to know he’s a very smart person!

Brown has spent a lot of time talking about his mental health ever since the Buccaneers cut him following his meltdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he has taken things to a new level by claiming he’s a high-IQ individual!

“I never had a mental health diagnosis. Like, you know what I mean? Like, I never had an issue or problem. I don’t take pills. I just got a high IQ,” Brown told Nate Burleson when asked if he had mental health issues.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Embattled NFL star Antonio Brown is speaking out in his first network news interview to @nateburleson, opening up about his mental health and why he walked away in the middle of a game, tomorrow on #CBSMornings. pic.twitter.com/QKhy3VEGHI — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 26, 2022

Once again, Brown opened his mouth and somehow managed to make the situation even worse. It’s almost like this guy loves negative attention.

I’m supposed to believe Antonio Brown has a high IQ? Yeah, while we’re on the subject of topics I 100% don’t believe, I have a billion dollar oceanfront estate in Montana.

If you believe that, it’s all yours for free.

Look, I obviously don’t know what AB’s IQ is, but I would love to find out. If he wants to take a test and publish the results, I’m all for it.

Also, I love the fact he threw in a reference to his new rap song when talking about pits and palaces!

Never change, AB! Never change!