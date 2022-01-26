Former Delta Force Operator Chris VanSant Talks About Battling Substance Abuse Issues And His Mental Health

Former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant has a powerful message for people struggling.

I sat down with the experienced operator about the struggles that come with transitioning away from combat and the military, and he shared some thoughts that I thought were very powerful.

“My own personal struggles stem from that, from loss of identity and just not feeling like I had a purpose. I battled with prescription drug addiction. At one point, I got hooked on prescription from some injuries I had sustained and then being prescribed those and the opioid epidemic is what it is. But, I’ll tell you, it is a very easy path to go down,” VanSant said when describing battles he faced as he transitioned away from combat.

He also spoke about battling depression, drinking too much, suicidal thoughts and how he bounced back in a major way. If there’s only one message you hear today, this one from VanSant should probably be it. Fire it up below.

For those of you who haven’t watched the entire interview yet, I can’t recommend it enough. VanSant is an awesome dude and he has some incredible experiences to share.

What’s it like to be on the mission to capture Saddam Hussein? Former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant was on the mission to snatch the deposed dictator, and 60 pounds of fish played a crucial role! Find out how it all went down here: pic.twitter.com/SD3FdX6M3e — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 25, 2022

