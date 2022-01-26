Ja’Marr Chase Claims Les Miles Told Him He Wasn’t Good Enough To Play Receiver

Les Miles’ assessment of Ja’Marr Chase was incredibly wrong.

Miles was the coach at LSU when Chase was in high school. However, he was gone before Chase ever suited up for the Tigers, and that was probably for the best. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why? Miles didn’t think the Bengals star receiver could play his position at the college level.

“I could tell you, honestly. One of my best stories ever. Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school,” Chase told the media when asked if he had a story about someone telling him he couldn’t do something.

You can watch his full comments in the video from Brandon Saho below.

What’s something that motivated Ja’Marr Chase to be the player he is today? “Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school…” @WLWT #Bengals #LSU pic.twitter.com/e5699LnoE6 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) January 26, 2022

In case you were wondering why LSU fans weren’t sad to see Les Miles get fired back in 2016, it’s stuff like this!

Chase is one of the most talented receivers in all of football over the past few years. He absolutely dominated the NFL this season, and he’s a big reason why the Bengals are a win away from the playoffs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjI7Ycj_dBw

How the hell could you look at Ja’Marr Chase and what he does on the field, and think he couldn’t play at the college level?

Again, he was one of the most dominant players in the country while at LSU, and he destroys NFL defenses. Yet, Les Miles didn’t think he was good enough.

Of all the freezing cold takes out there, this one from Miles is near the top of the list!