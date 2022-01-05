Aaron Rodgers Says He Gives ‘Less F**ks’ And That There’s ‘A Lot Of Joy In Being Unapologetically Yourself’

Aaron Rodgers had some blunt comments about his outlook on life, and everyone needs to hear them.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, Rodgers has become more and more outspoken about his views, and his latest comments about how he views life are perfect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It really comes down to, and pardon my French, giving less f**ks. I think it’s a majority that comes from aging, making mistakes, from failing, to being too sensitive at times…There’s a lot of joy in being unapologetically yourself,” the Packers QB said when talking about his outlook during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee.

You can watch his full comments below. They’re excellent

“It really comes down to giving less fucks & that’s what I’ve tried to do the last couple years.. there’s a lot of joy in being unapologetically yourself” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/YmrripWVGO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is quickly becoming one of the most entertaining and refreshing people in America. He just doesn’t care what people think.

He’s like a younger Charles Barkley that plays football, and I say that as a huge compliment.

Way too many celebrities have fake personalities, aren’t authentic at all and just present very carefully crafted images to the public.

In an era dying for authenticity, it’s not hard to understand why so many have gravitated towards Rodgers. He’s a breath of fresh air, and he gives it to you straight.

You don’t have to agree with everything he says in order to understand it’s a good thing that he’s authentic.

Props to Rodgers for keeping it real. That’s what fans love to see!