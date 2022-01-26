Neil Young Told Spotify It’s Me Or Joe Rogan. Spotify Chooses Joe Rogan

Spotify is removing Neil Young’s music after the legendary rock singer gave the streaming service an ultimatum, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday.

Young demanded Spotify choose between him and podcast host Joe Rogan in a letter sent to the singer’s management company Monday.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote in a since-deleted letter, according to Rolling Stone.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” the letter continued, according to the WSJ. (RELATED: Social Media Users Call For Fauci To Debate Vaccine Skeptic Following Interview On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’)

Breaking: Neil Young’s music is being removed from Spotify, people familiar with the matter say. He requested it be taken down earlier this week over objections to what he said is vaccine misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan on the service. https://t.co/DxmmDlfls6 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 26, 2022

Young’s music is now in the process of being removed as Young remains steadfast in his ultimatum, according to the WSJ. Young reportedly made a formal request Wednesday to have his music pulled from the streaming service, which could take hours to go into effect.

Rogan and Spotify struck an over $100 million deal back in 2020 to bring his show, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” to the platform, according to the WSJ.

Young isn’t the only person calling on Spotify to crack down on Rogan’s podcast. An open letter sent to Spotify and signed by 270 medical professionals demanded Spotify crackdown on “misinformation” after Rogan hosted virologist and vaccine skeptic Robert Malone on an episode of his podcast. Malone was suspended on Twitter for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policies just before appearing on the podcast.