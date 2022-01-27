Louisville Parts Ways With Basketball Coach Chris Mack

Chris Mack is no longer the head basketball coach at Louisville.

Mack released a statement Wednesday night announcing that he's "made the decision to no longer be" the coach of the Cardinals.

Speculation had been building for a few days that Mack was going to be pushed out, and it’s now a done deal.

Mack finished his career with the Cardinals with a record of 68-37, which isn’t terrible. His problem was that the team clearly didn’t appear to be improving.

Not only did the program not appear to be trending up, it appeared to be regressing. The Cardinals were 11-9 at the time of Mack’s exit.

That’s not good at all!

Louisville has a rich basketball history, and fans expect to win a lot of games. If you can’t get the job done, you’re eventually going to be gone.

His first two seasons were his most successful, and he struggled mightily to get back to that level of success.

Now, he’s out the door and the search is one for the next coach of the Cardinals. For the sake of Louisville fans, I hope they find someone good. Hell, maybe former Louisville coach Rick Pitino will pick up the phone and discuss it!